Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,807,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,608 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.80% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $36,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $773,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,513,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,560 shares of company stock worth $2,992,288. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMPH stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $837.44 million, a P/E ratio of 125.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

