Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 17,560 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $38,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

