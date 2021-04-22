Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Guidewire Software worth $39,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $85.52 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

