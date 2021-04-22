Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.67% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $36,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

