Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,864 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.31% of Lydall worth $38,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,844 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 704,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,835,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $609.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

