Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,605 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.77% of Tutor Perini worth $38,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 540,434 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $846.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

