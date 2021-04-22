Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,239 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.74% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $40,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $637.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

