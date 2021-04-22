Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,103 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Southwest Gas worth $37,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Southwest Gas by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

