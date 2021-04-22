Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 37,464 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.22% of Anika Therapeutics worth $40,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $597.27 million, a P/E ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.