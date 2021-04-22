Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,867 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Magnite worth $38,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Magnite by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,464.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,207 shares of company stock worth $18,465,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Magnite stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

