Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,876 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.66% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $38,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

GSBC stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $765.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.