Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 74,889 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,028,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 74,889 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.05% of SFL worth $37,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $995.53 million, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. On average, research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

