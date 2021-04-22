Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,417 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.66% of U.S. Concrete worth $37,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $334,976. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USCR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

