Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,565 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.39% of REX American Resources worth $36,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.86 million, a PE ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.16. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

