Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.41% of America’s Car-Mart worth $39,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $1,302,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $147.29 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $974.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.28.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

