Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.52% of EPR Properties worth $36,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE:EPR opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.