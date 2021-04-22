Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,306,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 149,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.43% of Harmonic worth $39,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150,922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.53.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,647.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $321,006.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

