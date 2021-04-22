Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,655 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.18% of American Vanguard worth $38,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

AVD stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $633.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.02. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

