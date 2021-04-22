Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,008 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.66% of Heritage Financial worth $39,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 151,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $983.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

