Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,513 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.36% of Raven Industries worth $39,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 90,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVN opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $45.11.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

RAVN has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

