Dine Brands Global (DIN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2021 – Dine Brands Global is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Dine Brands Global is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at CL King from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/1/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $92.00.

3/29/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

3/9/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $83.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $83.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $92.00 to $100.00.

3/3/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $95.00.

Shares of DIN stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.79. 2,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,875. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $95.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,416,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

