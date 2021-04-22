Discover Financial Services (DFS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) recently:

4/22/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/18/2021 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

DFS opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $104.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

