discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $833.76

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 833.76 ($10.89) and last traded at GBX 809 ($10.57), with a volume of 129883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 798 ($10.43).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 692.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 662.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £723.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

