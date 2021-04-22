district0x (DNT) Reaches Market Cap of $167.64 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One district0x coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, district0x has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. district0x has a total market capitalization of $167.64 million and approximately $33.84 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00070437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.00708398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.81 or 0.07983804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00049354 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

