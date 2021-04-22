dKargo (DKA) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. dKargo has a market cap of $180.39 million and $2.01 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

