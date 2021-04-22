DMarket Trading Down 31.4% Over Last Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, DMarket has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One DMarket coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC on exchanges. DMarket has a market capitalization of $48.53 million and $17,215.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00671026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,601.27 or 0.07223155 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

