DMM: Governance Achieves Market Cap of $3.58 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $1.42 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DMM: Governance Profile

DMG is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

