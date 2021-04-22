DMScript (DMST) Price Down 30.1% Over Last Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. DMScript has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMScript has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00283772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.72 or 0.00990353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.27 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.54 or 0.99566997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

