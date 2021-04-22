DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,898 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 170,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $82.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.