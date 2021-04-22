DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 22,264 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 274,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $952,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.49. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Hess’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

