DnB Asset Management AS Acquires New Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,281 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.57.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $326.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.05 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.45 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,399. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.