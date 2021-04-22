DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $192.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.44. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.39.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

