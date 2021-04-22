DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,774 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $133.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day moving average of $170.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.77.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

