DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

