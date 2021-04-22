DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $51,219,544.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Shares of Z opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

