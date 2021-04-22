DnB Asset Management AS Buys 2,296 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 436,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 399,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.89 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

