DnB Asset Management AS Buys 2,919 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.24.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

