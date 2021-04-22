DnB Asset Management AS Buys 36,881 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,881 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

