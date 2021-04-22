DnB Asset Management AS Buys 5,054 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $85.95.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

