DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $196.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.59. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

