DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.70 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

