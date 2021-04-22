DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.36.

AVY opened at $199.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.49. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

