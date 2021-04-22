DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.74 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after buying an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,838,000 after buying an additional 228,446 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

