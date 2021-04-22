DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.29 and a 200 day moving average of $164.68. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.32 and a 52 week high of $199.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

