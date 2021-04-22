DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,477 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66,716 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,792,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

NYSE LVS opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

