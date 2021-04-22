DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.24 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 310,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,286,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 13.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 12.5% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,465,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ResMed by 12.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $208.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.89 and a 200-day moving average of $200.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.