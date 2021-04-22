DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.26 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $193.62 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $195.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

