DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in IDEX by 406.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in IDEX by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 27,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $224.63 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $225.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.61.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

