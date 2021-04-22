DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Welltower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 64,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.