DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

NYSE GNRC opened at $323.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

